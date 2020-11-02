Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Rev. William Barber and Laurene Powell Jobs talk voter suppression

A record number of ballots are expected to be cast in Tuesday's election, but we don't know what the vote total would have been if some Americans weren't discouraged or prevented from voting.

Axios Re:Cap digs into voter suppression, and its ties to poverty, with the Rev. William Barber and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania secretary of state: "Elections have never been called on election night"

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminded viewers on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "elections have never been called on election night," because service members overseas have until a week after Election Day to cast ballots in certain states.

The state of play: Boockvar said the state's election results will likely take longer to come in than usual, after anchor Chuck Todd noted that some counties in Pennsylvania will not begin counting mail-in ballots until the Wednesday after Election Day.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 early ballots in Texas

Poll station workers receive voting machines, registration paper and disinfection products on Nov. 1 in Harris County, Texas. Photo: Zeng Jingning/China News Service via Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected a Republican request to invalidate 127,000 ballots that had already been cast via drive-through voting stations across Harris County, Texas.

Why it matters: Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, is the most populous county in Texas and voted for Hillary Clinton over President Trump by 160,000 ballots in 2016, according to Bloomberg.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

