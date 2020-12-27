Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Authorities name Anthony Warner as Nashville bomber, say he died in blast

Law enforcement officers investigate the house belonging to Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63 year-old man who has been reported to be of interest in the Nashville bombing, on December 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Authorities said on Sunday that they believe Anthony Quinn Warner was responsible for the Christmas Day explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and that the 63-year-old died in the blast.

What's new: Law enforcement confirmed that DNA found at the scene of the explosion matched Warner's DNA.

  • Investigators searched Warner's home in Antioch, a Nashville suburb, on Saturday.
  • Officials were also able to link vehicle identification number of the RV at the blast site to an RV that was registered to Warner, investigators said.
  • Authorities do not believe anyone else was involved in the explosion, which injured at least three people.

What they're saying: “We're still following leads right now, there is no indication that any other persons were involved,” said Doug Korneski, FBI special agent in charge of the Memphis field office.

  • "We still have work to do. Our evidence response teams will continue to process the scene downtown and our agents will continue to follow on every, and each and every tip that we receive," Korneski added.
  • Investigators added that they "were not in the position" to speculate on a motive for the bombing.

The big picture: Investigators have been looking into more than 500 leads and tips that have emerged since the Christmas morning blast.

  • AT&T continued to work Sunday to restore cellphone service and emergency service communications after the explosion caused widespread outages in central Tennessee and neighboring states.
  • At least 41 buildings were damaged, the state's governor said Saturday.

Go deeper: Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal agents search suburban Nashville home after explosion

Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors and Nashville police on Saturday said they are following more than 500 leads and tips in their investigation into an explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning.

The big picture: The explosion, which injured at least three people, caused widespread telephone, internet and other outages in central Tennessee and in parts of neighboring states. Federal agents searched the home of a possible person of interest in the Nashville suburb of Antioch Saturday, per multiple reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated Dec 25, 2020 - Economy & Business

Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Photo: Elliott Anderson/The Tennessean via Reuters

Police say a spooky audio recording boomed from an RV parked in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, just before the vehicle blew up and turned a historic stretch of the bar-lined tourist district into a glass-strewn shambles.

  • Officers, responding to a 5:30 a.m. CT call for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a televised briefing.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"Too many people are relying on this": Lawmakers urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers on Sunday railed against President Trump and demanded he sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress last week.

Why it matters: Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight, and the federal government may be forced to shut down this week if Trump does not sign the measure.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow