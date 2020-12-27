Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Law enforcement officers investigate the house belonging to Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63 year-old man who has been reported to be of interest in the Nashville bombing, on December 26, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Authorities said on Sunday that they believe Anthony Quinn Warner was responsible for the Christmas Day explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and that the 63-year-old died in the blast.
What's new: Law enforcement confirmed that DNA found at the scene of the explosion matched Warner's DNA.
- Investigators searched Warner's home in Antioch, a Nashville suburb, on Saturday.
- Officials were also able to link vehicle identification number of the RV at the blast site to an RV that was registered to Warner, investigators said.
- Authorities do not believe anyone else was involved in the explosion, which injured at least three people.
What they're saying: “We're still following leads right now, there is no indication that any other persons were involved,” said Doug Korneski, FBI special agent in charge of the Memphis field office.
- "We still have work to do. Our evidence response teams will continue to process the scene downtown and our agents will continue to follow on every, and each and every tip that we receive," Korneski added.
- Investigators added that they "were not in the position" to speculate on a motive for the bombing.
The big picture: Investigators have been looking into more than 500 leads and tips that have emerged since the Christmas morning blast.
- AT&T continued to work Sunday to restore cellphone service and emergency service communications after the explosion caused widespread outages in central Tennessee and neighboring states.
- At least 41 buildings were damaged, the state's governor said Saturday.
Go deeper: Voice boomed before Music City explosion