Authorities said on Sunday that they believe Anthony Quinn Warner was responsible for the Christmas Day explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and that the 63-year-old died in the blast.

What's new: Law enforcement confirmed that DNA found at the scene of the explosion matched Warner's DNA.

Investigators searched Warner's home in Antioch, a Nashville suburb, on Saturday.

Officials were also able to link vehicle identification number of the RV at the blast site to an RV that was registered to Warner, investigators said.

Authorities do not believe anyone else was involved in the explosion, which injured at least three people.

What they're saying: “We're still following leads right now, there is no indication that any other persons were involved,” said Doug Korneski, FBI special agent in charge of the Memphis field office.

"We still have work to do. Our evidence response teams will continue to process the scene downtown and our agents will continue to follow on every, and each and every tip that we receive," Korneski added.

Investigators added that they "were not in the position" to speculate on a motive for the bombing.

The big picture: Investigators have been looking into more than 500 leads and tips that have emerged since the Christmas morning blast.

AT&T continued to work Sunday to restore cellphone service and emergency service communications after the explosion caused widespread outages in central Tennessee and neighboring states.

At least 41 buildings were damaged, the state's governor said Saturday.

