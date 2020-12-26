Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Authorities investigating over 500 leads, tips after Nashville explosion

Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors and Nashville police on Saturday said they are following more than 500 leads and tips in their investigation into an explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning.

The big picture: The explosion, which injured at least three people, caused widespread telephone, internet and other outages in central Tennessee and in parts of neighboring states. Governor Bill Lee said on Saturday that he has asked President Trump for federal assistance in the state's relief efforts.

  • The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, but a spokesperson previously said that Trump had been briefed on the incident.

Before Friday's explosion, witnesses reportedly heard a recorded voice from the RV, saying, "Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode." 

  • The voice then started a 15-minute countdown and the RV played music.
  • Officers, responding to an early morning call on Friday for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, police said. The officers began evacuating nearby buildings.
  • The RV exploded around 6:30 a.m. CT, according to authorities.
  • Lee said preliminary reports show at least 41 buildings and businesses were damaged.

What they're saying: "We will get to the bottom of this [and] we will find out the story of this individual or individuals ... of this ultimate Scrooge, who on Christmas morning instead of spreading joy and cheer, decided to spread devastation and destruction," U.S. attorney Donald Cochran said Saturday afternoon.

  • Nashville Metro Police Chief John Drake added that "Nashville is safe. We feel and know that we have no known threats at this time."
  • Gov. Lee tweeted after visiting the site of the explosion said that the "damage is shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed."

Authorities also said they were not ready to identify any suspects or persons of interest.

  • "We have over 500 investigative leads, and we're following up with every one of those so there are a number of individuals that we're looking at," said Doug Korneski, FBI special agent in charge of the Memphis field office.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Photo: Elliott Anderson/The Tennessean via Reuters

Police say a spooky audio recording boomed from an RV parked in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, just before the vehicle blew up and turned a historic stretch of the bar-lined tourist district into a glass-strewn shambles.

  • Officers, responding to a 5:30 a.m. CT call for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a televised briefing.
Fadel Allassan
Updated 24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Police say Christmas Day explosion in Nashville believed to be intentional

Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

Authorities in Nashville said they believe an explosion in the city's downtown on Friday morning was an "intentional act" that originated from a vehicle, the Tennesseean reports.

What's new: At a press briefing Friday afternoon, Nashville police said they responded to a shots fired call near the explosion area. When authorities arrived, they found an RV with a "recording" saying a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. They then began evacuating people.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Scientists suspect compound in allergic reactions to Pfizer vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world —Japan halts foreign arrivals after reporting first case of new coronavirus variant — Chile becomes first South American country to start COVID vaccination.
