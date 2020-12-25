Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Police say Christmas Day explosion in Nashville believed to be intentional

Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

Authorities in Nashville said they believe an explosion in the city's downtown on Friday morning was an "intentional act" that originated from a vehicle, the Tennesseean reports.

What's happening: Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant said at least three people have been hospitalized with injuries because of the blast, per CNN. Metro Nashville Police are investigating the explosion, along with the FBI and the ATF.

  • President Trump has been briefed on the explosion and will continue to receive regular updates, said White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

Updates with President Trump being briefed. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Health

U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K.

Miami International Airport on Dec. 24, 2020. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Starting Monday the U.S. will require all air travelers from the United Kingdom to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of their departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced.

The big picture: More than 50 countries have restricted air travel to the U.K., as concerns have continued to grow after the nation and the World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 within the country.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Health

Pope Francis in Christmas message calls for COVID-19 vaccines for everyone

Pope Francis. Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis said in his Christmas Day message that coronavirus vaccines should be made available to everyone at no charge, and that nations should work together as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The state of play: Because of Italy's restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, the Catholic Church leader delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) speech from the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, instead of from a balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square to a usually large crowd.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats in Georgia runoff shatter quarterly Senate fundraising record

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia's U.S. Senate Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff each raised more than $100 million in the last quarter of 2020, shattering fundraising records and eclipsing their Republican rivals in the race, new filings show, per the Federal Elections Commission and CNN.

Why it matters: The figures reflect the largest single-quarter totals by any candidate in U.S. Senate history, beating the $57 million South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison raised earlier this year during his failed bid for the Senate.

