Police say Christmas Day explosion in Nashville believed to be intentional

Authorities in Nashville said they believe an explosion in the city's downtown on Friday morning was an "intentional act" that originated from a vehicle, the Tennesseean reports.

What's happening: Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant said at least three people have been hospitalized with injuries because of the blast, per CNN. Metro Nashville Police are investigating the explosion, along with the FBI and the ATF.

President Trump has been briefed on the explosion and will continue to receive regular updates, said White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

Updates with President Trump being briefed. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.