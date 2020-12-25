Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Elliott Anderson/The Tennessean via Reuters

Police say a spooky audio recording boomed from an RV parked in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, just before the vehicle blew up and turned a historic stretch of the bar-lined tourist district into a glass-strewn shambles.

  • Officers, responding to a 5:30 a.m. CT call for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a televised briefing.

The officers began evacuating nearby buildings.

  • "Shortly after that, the RV exploded," Drake said.
  • An officer was knocked to the ground. No one was seriously hurt.

The Tennessean reports that witnesses heard a voice from the RV: "Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode." 

  • "Then, the voice started a 15-minute countdown."

Mayor John Cooper described insulation "blown up" into trees, and he estimated about 20 buildings were hit.

  • Authorities said the blast appeared intentional. The FBI took the lead.

Black smoke billowed from the area, which is packed with bars and restaurants, AP reported.

  • Buildings shook after a loud boom was heard.
  • A 33-story AT&T building, the tallest building in Tennessee, was hit. Some service in the region was interrupted, the company tweeted.
Fadel Allassan
Updated 54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Police say Christmas Day explosion in Nashville believed to be intentional

Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

Authorities in Nashville said they believe an explosion in the city's downtown on Friday morning was an "intentional act" that originated from a vehicle, the Tennesseean reports.

What's new: At a press briefing Friday afternoon, Nashville police said they responded to a shots fired call near the explosion area. When authorities arrived, they found an RV with a "recording" saying a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. They then began evacuating people.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination
  2. Vaccine: Pope Francis in Christmas message calls for COVID-19 vaccines for everyone — Mexico becomes first Latin American country to vaccinate against COVIDOver 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously
  5. World: U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K. — New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months
Mike Allen, author of AM
5 hours ago - Health

NYT: Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19

President Trump passes Dr. Anthony Fauci after a coronavirus task force briefing on March 26. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Dr. Anthony Fauci has long cited 60% to 70% as the level of COVID infection/vaccination the country would need to achieve herd immunity — for the disease to fade and life to return to normal, writes the New York Times' Donald G. McNeil Jr.

But, but, but: "About a month ago, he began saying '70, 75 percent' in television interviews. And last week, in an interview with CNBC News, he said '75, 80, 85 percent' and '75 to 80-plus percent,'" McNeil writes.

