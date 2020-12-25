Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Police say a spooky audio recording boomed from an RV parked in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, just before the vehicle blew up and turned a historic stretch of the bar-lined tourist district into a glass-strewn shambles.

Officers, responding to a 5:30 a.m. CT call for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a televised briefing.

The officers began evacuating nearby buildings.

"Shortly after that, the RV exploded," Drake said.

the RV exploded," Drake said. An officer was knocked to the ground. No one was seriously hurt.

The Tennessean reports that witnesses heard a voice from the RV: "Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode."

"Then, the voice started a 15-minute countdown."

Mayor John Cooper described insulation "blown up" into trees, and he estimated about 20 buildings were hit.

Authorities said the blast appeared intentional. The FBI took the lead.

Black smoke billowed from the area, which is packed with bars and restaurants, AP reported.