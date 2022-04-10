Skip to main content
Austrian leader to meet with Putin in Moscow

Rebecca Falconer
Combination images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.
Combination images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Photo: Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images; Georg Hochmuth/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced he'll visit Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

Why it matters: Nehammer would be the first European leader to meet with Putin in Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

What they're saying: "I will meet Vladimir #Putin in Moscow tomorrow," tweeted Nehammer, who met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday.

  • "We are militarily neutral, but [have] a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against #Ukraine. It has to stop! It needs humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes."
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to local media that Putin would be "holding talks with Nehammer" Monday, per Reuters.

The big picture: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Putin in Moscow early last month, but most Western leaders have for the most part shunned Russia's leader, Reuters notes.

