Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years

Rebecca Falconer

People embrace on arrival at Sydney's International Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Monday morning local time. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Australia reopened its international border for the first time in nearly two years on Monday.

Why it matters: Australia's borders shut to most non-residents in March 2020, as the pandemic spread across the world.

  • The country's tough pandemic policies made headlines last month when world men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

Details: Foreign travelers who've received two COVID-19 vaccine doses don't need to quarantine.

  • "Unvaccinated visa holders will still need to be in an exempt category or hold an individual travel exemption to enter Australia," per an Australian government statement.
  • Unvaccinated travelers must pay to stay in isolation at a hotel for up to 14 days, the BBC notes.

By the numbers: Some 9.5 million international visitors traveled to Australia in 2019, according to Tourism Australia.

What they're saying: "The return of double vaccinated international visitors will reinvigorate Australia's tourism sector, that supports 660,000 jobs and contributed $60.4 billion to the economy in 2018-19," per a statement from Dan Tehan, minister for trade, tourism and investment.

  • "Fifty-six international flights are due to arrive in Australia on Monday, including 27 into Sydney, from the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Japan and other destinations," the statement added.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 47 mins ago - World

Biden and Putin agree "in principle" to hold summit

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange on June 16, 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Peter Klaunzer - Pool/Keystone via Getty Images

President Biden agreed "in principle" to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the White House confirmed on Sunday evening.

Driving the news: Biden said the meeting can only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine, according to statements from the White House and French President Emmanuel Macron's office, which first announced the news.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - World

U.S. tells UN Russia plans Ukraine human rights abuses after invasion

A protester holds up a poster reading "Hands Off Ukraine," depicting the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin covered with a map of Ukraine in the colors of the country's flag during a demonstration in front of the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: Stefanie Loos/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. says it has "credible information" indicating "Russian forces are creating lists" of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," the Washington Post first reported Sunday.

Driving the news: Bathsheba Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, warns in a letter to the UN, confirmed by a State Department official, that the information "recently obtained by the United States ... indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned."

Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden needs a Trump substitute

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Searching for a strategy to avoid a 2022 midterm disaster, advisers to President Biden have discussed elevating a unifying Republican foil not named Donald Trump.

Why it matters: Biden confidants worry that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is too unknown, that Biden won't demonize Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell because of their longstanding and collegial relationship and that elevating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could backfire.

