Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years

Australia reopened its international border for the first time in nearly two years on Monday.

Why it matters: Australia's borders shut to most non-residents in March 2020, as the pandemic spread across the world.

The country's tough pandemic policies made headlines last month when world men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

Details: Foreign travelers who've received two COVID-19 vaccine doses don't need to quarantine.

"Unvaccinated visa holders will still need to be in an exempt category or hold an individual travel exemption to enter Australia," per an Australian government statement.

Unvaccinated travelers must pay to stay in isolation at a hotel for up to 14 days, the BBC notes.

By the numbers: Some 9.5 million international visitors traveled to Australia in 2019, according to Tourism Australia.

What they're saying: "The return of double vaccinated international visitors will reinvigorate Australia's tourism sector, that supports 660,000 jobs and contributed $60.4 billion to the economy in 2018-19," per a statement from Dan Tehan, minister for trade, tourism and investment.