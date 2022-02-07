Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Australia to reopen international borders to double-vaccinated travelers

Rebecca Falconer

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Australia will reopen its borders from Feb. 21 to foreign travelers who've received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday.

Why it matters: Australia's borders have been shut to most non-residents since March 2020, and its tough pandemic policies made headlines last month when world men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

  • Morrison's announcement marks the "final step in a gradual unwinding of restrictions on tourists and foreign workers," which began in November, Bloomberg notes. It comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline across much of Australia.

What they're saying: "The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia," Morrison said during a news conference on Monday.

  • "That's the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it."
  • Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews added that travelers who hadn't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be required to provide proof of a medical exemption.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA silver medalist Julia Marino during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final flower ceremony at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

🥈 Female Olympians collect first USA medals at Beijing Games

🎾 Peng Shuai meets with IOC chief in Beijing

🔥 U.S. ambassador calls Uyghur Olympic torchbearer an effort by China to "distract us"

🏨 Olympic teams complain about conditions at quarantine hotels

📸 In photos: Inside the COVID-19 Winter Olympics

📺 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony viewership down 43% from 2018

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Technology

Spotify CEO says company won't be "silencing" Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in December in Las Vegas. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told employees Sunday that while he strongly condemns racial slurs used by Joe Rogan in the past, he won't be cutting ties with the platform's most popular podcaster, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Spotify has come under fire in recent weeks for anti-vaccination comments made by Rogan — which prompted boycotts from several musicians.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Ivana SaricRebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - World

Ottawa declares state of emergency over pandemic restrictions protests

Protesters line the road by the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia during a demonstration in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 5. Photo: James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday in response to 10 days of massive demonstrations in Canada's capital protesting pandemic restrictions that have since spread to other provinces.

Driving the news: "Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," per a statement from the mayor's office.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow