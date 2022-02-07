Australia will reopen its borders from Feb. 21 to foreign travelers who've received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday.

Why it matters: Australia's borders have been shut to most non-residents since March 2020, and its tough pandemic policies made headlines last month when world men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

Morrison's announcement marks the "final step in a gradual unwinding of restrictions on tourists and foreign workers," which began in November, Bloomberg notes. It comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline across much of Australia.

What they're saying: "The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia," Morrison said during a news conference on Monday.