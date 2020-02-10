1 hour ago - Science

In photos: Australia's fire-ravaged east coast hit by heavy rain and floods

Rebecca Falconer

Waves impact the coast at Collaroy on Sydney's Northern Beaches on Monday. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Australia's fire-ravaged east coast is being lashed by heavy storms that've caused flash-flooding and travel disruptions. And Sydney has endured its wettest four days in 30 years, with 16.3 inches falling in that period, per the Bureau of Meteorology.

The big picture: Much of New South Wales has been crippled by drought. Now, flooding has seen authorities order residents in some low-lying areas of Sydney to evacuate. Tens of thousands of people were without power across the state. NSW Maritime said several boats sank amid "turbulent conditions at sea," the Guardian reports. Flooding has also been reported in the nearby state of Queensland.

Swimmers at Narrabeen in Sydney. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
Watsons Bay in Sydney. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty Images
The beach is eroding at Collaroy on Sydney's Northern Beaches. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
Streets are flooded in Rushcutters Bay, Sydney. Photo: Jenny Evans/Getty Images
Sydney's CBD. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty Images
A Collaroy resident watchesas a high tide and large waves impact the coast. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Flashback: In photos: Australia endures floods, dust storms and brown rain as fires rage

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

In photos: Lunar New Year celebrated around the world

Dragon dancers celebrate in Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 25. Photo: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Over 1.5 billion people globally are celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday and into the weekend, USA Today reports, as participants honor ancestors, exchange gifts of good fortune, and toast to abundance.

The backdrop: Amid the celebrations, major Chinese cities Beijing and quarantined Wuhan are banned from large gatherings and travel that are ubiquitous with the holiday, due to the growing coronavirus crisis.

Go deeperArrowJan 25, 2020
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Australia endures floods, dust storms and brown rain as fires rage

Workers clean a court after overnight rain on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne Thursday morning local time. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images

Soaring temperatures in the Australian state of New South Wales of over 100°F have triggered fresh bushfires, while dust has produced brown rain in Victoria.

What's happening: Dust storms have been pummeling parts of southeast Australia for days. A massive bushfire in the Australian Capital Territory impacted flights at Canberra Airport, where hail the size of golf balls struck earlier in the week. The storms come days after floods hit southeast Queensland, which has also been impacted by the fires. Here's what's been happening, in photos.

See photosArrowUpdated Jan 23, 2020
Orion Rummler

In photos: Wuhan and Hong Kong mourn doctor who warned of coronavirus outbreak

A Feb. 7 vigil in Hong Kong for Li Wenliang. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Vigils were held Friday in Hong Kong and Wuhan to mourn Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who sounded the alarm on the coronavirus, for which Chinese authorities attempted to silence him. Wenliang reportedly died this week after contracting the virus.

The big picture, per the New York Times' Li Yuan: "For many people in China, the doctor’s death shook loose pent-up anger and frustration at how the government mishandled the situation by not sharing information earlier and by silencing whistle-blowers."

Go deeperArrowFeb 7, 2020 - World