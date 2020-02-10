In photos: Australia's fire-ravaged east coast hit by heavy rain and floods

Australia's fire-ravaged east coast is being lashed by heavy storms that've caused flash-flooding and travel disruptions. And Sydney has endured its wettest four days in 30 years, with 16.3 inches falling in that period, per the Bureau of Meteorology.

The big picture: Much of New South Wales has been crippled by drought. Now, flooding has seen authorities order residents in some low-lying areas of Sydney to evacuate. Tens of thousands of people were without power across the state. NSW Maritime said several boats sank amid "turbulent conditions at sea," the Guardian reports. Flooding has also been reported in the nearby state of Queensland.

Swimmers at Narrabeen in Sydney. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Watsons Bay in Sydney. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty Images

The beach is eroding at Collaroy on Sydney's Northern Beaches. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Streets are flooded in Rushcutters Bay, Sydney. Photo: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Sydney's CBD. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty Images

A Collaroy resident watchesas a high tide and large waves impact the coast. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

