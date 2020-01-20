Hail and dust storms struck parts of southeastern Australia Monday, as bushfires burned in several regions — including in the fire-devastated states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Details: Australia's Bureau of Meteorology issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Queensland, Victoria, NSW and the Australian Capital Territory, with hail the size of golf balls reported in the two latter places. A fire weather warning was issued for parts of Western Australia. The storms come days after floods hit southeast Qld, which has also been impacted by the fires.