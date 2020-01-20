Stories

In photos: Australia endures floods, hail and dust storms as fires rage

Hail the size of golf balls outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, on Monday.
Hail the size of golf balls outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, on Monday. Photo: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

Hail and dust storms struck parts of southeastern Australia Monday, as bushfires burned in several regions — including in the fire-devastated states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Details: Australia's Bureau of Meteorology issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Queensland, Victoria, NSW and the Australian Capital Territory, with hail the size of golf balls reported in the two latter places. A fire weather warning was issued for parts of Western Australia. The storms come days after floods hit southeast Qld, which has also been impacted by the fires.

Flooding in Queensland, Australia
A flooded road in Queensland Saturday. Photo: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Twitter
A baby Koala just rescued on Kangaroo Island
A Humane Society International crisis response specialist carries a baby Koala she rescued last Wednesday on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. 26 bushfires were still burning in the state Monday, the Country Fire Service said. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters work to save trees in Wollemi National Park
A firefighter works to save a prehistoric wollemi pine tree in Wollemi National Park, New South Wales — "the only place in the world where these trees are found in the wild," according to NSW Parks and Wildlife, which notes there are fewer than 200. Photo: NSW Parks and Wildlife/Facebook
Some regrowth occurring at Cunningham's Gap yesterday, rain aplenty current n Cunningham's Gap closed overnight due to slips created by the fires etc as lots of foliage dislodged
Regrowth at Cunningham's Gap, Queensland, which has received plenty of rain in recent days, according to local Jo McKee. The road at the area popular with tourists closed over Friday night "due to slips created by the fires" with "lots of foliage dislodged," she said. Photo: Jo McKee

Go deeper:

Australia