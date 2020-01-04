Australia's deadly fires: What you need to know

Fires in two regions of Australia — Victoria and New South Wales — have conjoined and burned roughly 1,976 acres, while more than 2 million acres have burned in Victoria's East Gippsland, Victorian Police and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said Saturday morning, local time.
The latest: Severe thunderstorms next week could result in flash floods, Neville warned on Saturday, Australian site News.com.au reports. For now, rainy conditions have eased emergency warnings through Victoria and NSW but could cause dangerous conditions for firefighters.