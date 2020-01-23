Stories

Australia fires: 3 U.S. firefighters killed in NSW air tanker crash

A large air tanker (LAT) drops retardant near a property on January 10, 2020 in Penrose, Australia.
A large air tanker in Penrose in the Australian state of New South Wales on Jan. 10. Photo:
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Three U.S. residents have died after a New South Wales Rural Fire Service air tanker crashed while fighting fires in the south of the state, authorities confirmed at a news conference Thursday.

Details: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the C-130 Hercules, operated by the Canadian company Coulson Aviation, crashed in the Snowy Mountains. RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said, "Initial reports are there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

