Three U.S. residents have died after a New South Wales Rural Fire Service air tanker crashed while fighting fires in the south of the state, authorities confirmed at a news conference Thursday.

Details: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the C-130 Hercules, operated by the Canadian company Coulson Aviation, crashed in the Snowy Mountains. RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said, "Initial reports are there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.