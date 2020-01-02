Australia's wildfires are so intense, smoke from the blazes has traveled over 1,200 miles to blanket parts of New Zealand's South Island, and images show it's turned the country's white glaciers in the Southern Alps brown.

Why it matters: Monash University Professor Andrew Mackintosh, the former director of the Antarctic Research Centre, said in "nearly two decades" of studying the glaciers, he'd "never seen such a quantity of dust transported across the Tasman," and he estimated the bushfires could potentially "increase this season’s glacier melt by 20-30%, per the Guardian.