In photos: Wildfires rage across Australia amid historic heat wave

The state of New South Wales declared a seven-day state of emergency, as wildfires raged in all six of Australia's states and its two territories, per News.com.au.
What's happening: A crippling heatwave is making conditions difficult for firefighters. Preliminary results show Australia smashed its hottest day record just one day after it was set, with the nationally averaged maximum daytime temperature hitting 41.9 °C (107°F) on Wednesday, exceeding the record set Tuesday, when it reached 40.9 ºC (106°F).
A farmer uses a hose to put out a fire burning in his paddock and near homes on the outskirts of the town of Bilpin in the Blue Mountains, , northwest of Sydney. Photo: David Gray/Getty Images Burnt trees after a bushfire in Mt. Weison in the Blue Mountains. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images A blaze near homes on the outskirts of Bilpin. "Multiple" firefighters sustained "serious face and airway burns" while battling blazes, per News.com.au. Photo: David Gray/Getty Images Thick smoke envelopes Sydney Harbour Bridge. Photo: Jenny Evans/Getty Images Fire engulfs a property in Balmoral, southwest of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images Protesters march on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's official Sydney residence to demand emissions cuts and highlight his overseas absence amid the wildfires crisis. Photo: Wendell Teodoro/AFP via Getty Images A helicopter drops fire retardent to protect a property in Balmoral. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
