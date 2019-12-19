In photos: Wildfires rage across Australia amid historic heat wave

The state of New South Wales declared a seven-day state of emergency, as wildfires raged in all six of Australia's states and its two territories, per News.com.au.

What's happening: A crippling heatwave is making conditions difficult for firefighters. Preliminary results show Australia smashed its hottest day record just one day after it was set, with the nationally averaged maximum daytime temperature hitting 41.9 °C (107°F) on Wednesday, exceeding the record set Tuesday, when it reached 40.9 ºC (106°F).