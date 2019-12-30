Authorities are urging tens of thousands of people to evacuate the Australian state of Victoria amid extreme fire conditions, as forecasters warn southeastern Australia is being hit by record heat.

The state of play: Temperatures were set to hit 109°F in some parts of Victoria. Authorities told thousands to leave high-risk areas amid a state-wide total fire ban, including in East Gippsland — where sirens warned of rapidly approaching blazes. Gippsland fires incident controller Ben Rankin told reporters some tourists opted to stay.