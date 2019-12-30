Stories

Australia fires: Thousands urged to evacuate amid extreme heat

A water bombing helicoptor flies over the remains of the Tutti Frutti cafe which was destroyed by bushfires in the town of Bilpin, 70km west of Sydney
A water bombing helicoptor flies over the remains of a cafe which destroyed by wildfires in the town of Bilpin, west of Sydney on Sunday. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities are urging tens of thousands of people to evacuate the Australian state of Victoria amid extreme fire conditions, as forecasters warn southeastern Australia is being hit by record heat.

The state of play: Temperatures were set to hit 109°F in some parts of Victoria. Authorities told thousands to leave high-risk areas amid a state-wide total fire ban, including in East Gippsland — where sirens warned of rapidly approaching blazes. Gippsland fires incident controller Ben Rankin told reporters some tourists opted to stay.

QuoteToday … is probably one of the higher risk days we've had for some time and comparable almost to Black Saturday, in some ways, if the forecast does eventuate."
— Rankin, referring to the 2009 bushfires that killed 180 people
  • In New South Wales, 97 fires were burning across the state by lunchtime Monday local time (Sunday evening ET), "with 43 yet to be contained," the NSW Rural Fire Service tweeted.
  • "Very High to Extreme fire danger is forecast across parts NSW tomorrow, 11 areas have been declared under Total Fire Ban," the fire service warned, ahead of New Year's Eve events.
  • South Australia was gripped by "catastrophic" fire conditions were declared in three districts, with all other districts of the state under "extreme" or "severe" warnings amid an extreme heat wave.
  • In Western Australia, a total fire ban was declared and an emergency warning level was issued for a blaze southeast of the state capital Perth after the it "jumped containment lines," per News.com.au.
  • In Tasmania, parts of the island state were on "watch and act" alerts for wildfire risks, as temperatures topped 100°F.

The big picture: The fires have killed at least nine people and burned over 12 million acres since they began in September, per the Guardian.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

