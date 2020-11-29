Scores of bushfires are again threatening Australian states during a searing heat wave — including an out-of-control blaze that prompted evacuations in Sydney Sunday and another fire ravaging the popular Queensland tourist destination of Fraser Island.

Why it matters: New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Channel 9 Sunday that firefighters were facing the "worst day" for fires since last season's deadly "Black Summer" bushfires, as temperature records broken across Australia. Sydney saw temperature records again shattered this weekend.

The NSW state capital recorded its hottest November night over Saturday night — 77.54 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another November record was reached Sunday, when temperatures rose above 100°F for a second day in Sydney, per the Bureau of Meteorology.

The big picture: Firefighters in NSW were battling 45 fires across Australia's most populous state amid the heat wave and strong winds, per a NSW Rural Fire Service statement.

In the western Sydney suburb of Northmead, families were evacuated as the bushfire burned "dangerously close" to homes, Channel 9 reports.

On Fraser Island, off Queensland's coast, a bushfire has torn across 40% of the World Heritage-listed destination as it closes in on two popular destinations, News.com.au notes.

