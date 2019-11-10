"Catastrophic" wildfires ravage eastern Australia: What you need to know

Dozens of wildfires were burning out of control amid "catastrophic" hot, dry, windy conditions in eastern Australia on Tuesday, and officials said it's now "too late" to leave properties under threat from the blazes, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Thousands have fled the fires, which have killed at least three people and razed over 150 homes, per the New York Times. The states of New South Wales and Queensland have declared states of emergency. NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told a news conference, "Conditions are expected to get worse."