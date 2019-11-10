"Catastrophic" wildfires ravage eastern Australia: What you need to know
Dozens of wildfires were burning out of control amid "catastrophic" hot, dry, windy conditions in eastern Australia on Tuesday, and officials said it's now "too late" to leave properties under threat from the blazes, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: Thousands have fled the fires, which have killed at least three people and razed over 150 homes, per the New York Times. The states of New South Wales and Queensland have declared states of emergency. NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told a news conference, "Conditions are expected to get worse."
There’s still a way to go before they reach the potential of the forecast."
— NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Fitzsimmons
The big picture: Over 100 blazes raging from Sydney to Brisbane, 11 of which were "declared emergencies, with numerous towns under direct threat."
78 fires burning were burning across New South Wales, 47 of which were not contained, NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.
Smoke and dust from the wildfires turned the skies of New Zealand's South Island "red and orange," Stuff reported Sunday. Forecasters say more could still reach NZ.
In photos: Wildfires' impact across eastern Australia
Trees are burned black after a bushfire in Old Bar, north of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters tackle a wildfire that's threatening a home in Taree, north of Sydney. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Fire burns near the small town of Deepwater, near Glen Innes in northern New South Wales. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie, Nov. 2. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images
Wildfires burn in the distance as children play on a beach in Forster, north of Sydney, Nov. 9. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison comforts 85-year-old Owen Whalan at an evacuation center in Taree, Nov. 10. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
An aerial photo of the fires over northeastern New South Wales, Nov. 9. Photo: Tom Bannigan/AFP via Getty Images
The remains of a house destroyed by fire in Old Bar, north of Sydney, Nov. 10. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
A fire rages in Bobin, north of Sydney, Nov. 9. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.