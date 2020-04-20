1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler, Schiff ask for review of Barr's comments on intel watchdog firing

Ursula Perano

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler sent a letter Monday asking for the Justice Department's inspector general to review Attorney General Bill Barr's recent remarks on the firing of intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson earlier this month.

The big picture: Barr said in a Fox News interview that President Trump was justified in dismissing Atkinson due to his handling of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint that later led to the president's impeachment.

  • Barr said that firing Atkinson was the "right thing" to do and that the former IG attempted to turn the complaint into a "commission to explore anything in the government."
  • Schiff and Nadler argue that Barr's comments were unrepresentative of Atkinson's conduct, stating, "Barr's misleading remarks appear to have been aimed at justifying the president's retaliatory decision to fire Mr. Atkinson."

The other side: In a statement after his firing, Atkinson implied that Trump fired him for carrying out his duties.

  • "It is hard not to think that the president’s loss of confidence in me derives from my having faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial inspector general," he wrote.

What they're saying:

"Public confidence in our system of justice depends on the integrity, fairness, and impartiality of DOJ's leadership. It is, therefore, imperative that the attorney general be held to the same high standard expected of all Department personnel, particularly in matters involving the President's own interests."
— Schiff and Nadler's letter

Read the letter.

Ina Fried

Tech rivals urge U.K. to find 5G alternative to Huawei

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The anti-Huawei movement continues even as attention shifts to the coronavirus, with a group of tech firms urging the U.K. to find alternatives to using Huawei gear in 5G networks.

The big picture: The approach they propose has also been pursued by some in the White House, though many have cast doubt on its viability, especially in the short term.

Jacob Knutson

A first look at Trump's name on the coronavirus stimulus checks

Photo: U.S. Secret Service

The Secret Service provided a first look at the physical coronavirus stimulus checks bearing President Trump's name on Monday.

The state of play: The agency released the preview as part of a campaign, alongside the Treasury Department, to help Americans identify counterfeits. It cited Trump's name as a "genuine security feature," together with watermarks and microprinting.

Jacob Knutson

Inslee says Trump's "liberate" tweets are encouraging "illegal activity"

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump's calls on Twitter to "LIBERATE" states from coronavirus lockdowns last week are "dangerous" and "encourage illegal activity."

Why it matters: Several governors have said that the president's comments damaged efforts to contain the spread of the virus and even contradicted his own recommendations, which say that states shouldn't reopen unless they've reported 14 days of declines.

