The big picture: A memorandum of a July 25 call between the two leaders shows that Trump pressed Zelensky to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate Joe Biden. The Justice Department said in a statement that Trump has not spoken with Barr about having Ukraine investigate anything related to Biden, and that Barr has not communicated with Ukraine or Giuliani on the matter.

Nonetheless, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler on Tuesday called for Barr to "at a minimum" recuse himself from the Ukraine investigation.

Go deeper: Read the memo of the call between Trump and Zelensky