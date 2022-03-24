Skip to main content
Arizona lawmakers pass 15-week abortion ban

Ivana Saric
Doug Ducey
Gov. Doug Ducey in 2018. Photo: Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to approve a bill that would effectively ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Why it matters: The vote comes a month after Arizona's Senate approved the bill, which resembles a Mississippi abortion ban that is currently being considered by the Supreme Court and that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Details: Arizona's SB 1164 states that any health professional who performs an abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy could lose their medical license or face imprisonment.

  • The bill does not contain exceptions for cases of rape or incest, only for medical emergencies that could result in the pregnant person's death or "substantial impairment of a major bodily function."

What's next: The bill now heads to desk of Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who is expected to sign it.

  • Since he entered office in 2015, Ducey has signed "every piece of anti-abortion legislation" that has come before him, AP notes.

The big picture: Arizona joins a slew of other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws.

