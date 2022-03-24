Arizona lawmakers pass 15-week abortion ban
The Arizona House on Thursday voted to approve a bill that would effectively ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Why it matters: The vote comes a month after Arizona's Senate approved the bill, which resembles a Mississippi abortion ban that is currently being considered by the Supreme Court and that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.
Details: Arizona's SB 1164 states that any health professional who performs an abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy could lose their medical license or face imprisonment.
- The bill does not contain exceptions for cases of rape or incest, only for medical emergencies that could result in the pregnant person's death or "substantial impairment of a major bodily function."
What's next: The bill now heads to desk of Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who is expected to sign it.
- Since he entered office in 2015, Ducey has signed "every piece of anti-abortion legislation" that has come before him, AP notes.
The big picture: Arizona joins a slew of other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws.
- Last year Texas passed what was considered the country's most restrictive abortion ban, prohibiting the procedure after six weeks, before many people know they are pregnant.
- On Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed into law a Texas copycat bill that also outlaws abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
- A bill banning nearly all abortions, also modeled after Texas' law, is currently making its way through Oklahoma's legislature.
