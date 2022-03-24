Arizona lawmakers pass 15-week abortion ban

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to approve a bill that would effectively ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Why it matters: The vote comes a month after Arizona's Senate approved the bill, which resembles a Mississippi abortion ban that is currently being considered by the Supreme Court and that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Details: Arizona's SB 1164 states that any health professional who performs an abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy could lose their medical license or face imprisonment.

The bill does not contain exceptions for cases of rape or incest, only for medical emergencies that could result in the pregnant person's death or "substantial impairment of a major bodily function."

What's next: The bill now heads to desk of Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who is expected to sign it.

Since he entered office in 2015, Ducey has signed "every piece of anti-abortion legislation" that has come before him, AP notes.

The big picture: Arizona joins a slew of other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws.

Last year Texas passed what was considered the country's most restrictive abortion ban, prohibiting the procedure after six weeks, before many people know they are pregnant.

On Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed into law a Texas copycat bill that also outlaws abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

A bill banning nearly all abortions, also modeled after Texas' law, is currently making its way through Oklahoma's legislature.

