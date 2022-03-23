Idaho governor signs Texas-style abortion ban into law

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) on Wednesday signed into law a bill that outlaws abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant, per AP.

Why it matters: Idaho is the first state to model a law after Texas' six-week abortion ban, which encourages private citizens to sue any health professional who has provided an abortion.

The bill will go into effect 30 days after Little's signature.

Details: Unlike Texas' ban, Idaho's S.B. 1309 does not allow any private citizen to sue, it only allows the person receiving the abortion or a relative to sue providers for a minimum $20,000 reward — doubling the penalty established in Texas' law.

While the law does have exceptions for rape and incest, if the person became pregnant as a result of rape, the rapist's family members can sue medical providers.

Additionally, in order for a person to qualify for the exception, they must have reported the rape or incest to law enforcement and show a police report to the abortion provider.

What he's saying: “I stand in solidarity with all Idahoans who seek to protect the lives of preborn babies,” Little wrote in a letter to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who also serves as the president of the state Senate, per AP.

Between the lines: The first month after Texas' ban took effect, clinic abortions in the state dropped by 60%.

Planned Parenthood clinics in neighboring states saw a nearly 800% increase in abortion patients from Texas.

What to watch: A bill banning nearly all abortions also modeled after Texas' law is currently making its way through Oklahoma's legislature, meaning the state could become the next one to have a bill enforced via private civil lawsuits.

