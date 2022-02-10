Sign up for our daily briefing

Abortions in Texas dropped by 60% in month after ban took effect

Oriana Gonzalez
Expand chart
Data: Texas Health and Human Services; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The number of abortions performed in Texas fell by 60% in the first month after the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S. went into effect, according to data released Thursday by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

By the numbers: In August, there were a total of 5,404 clinic abortions conducted. That number fell dramatically in September to 2,197.

  • Up until September, in 2021, there were at least 4,200 abortions performed each month, the commission's data shows.
  • Texas health officials said more data will be released on a monthly basis.

The big picture: Researchers from the Texas Policy Evaluation Project said in October, a month after Senate Bill 8 went into effect, that no other Texas law or order restricting abortion has seen such a large decrease.

  • The researchers had released a report in October noting that abortions had dropped by about 50%. Now, official state government numbers show that the ban had even more of an impact.

What they're saying: "Certainly, Senate Bill 8 has been the most restrictive and the most harmful and extreme in the country," Bhavik Kumar, an abortion provider based in Houston, told Axios in December. "Many of my patients don't qualify for an abortion under Senate Bill 8."

How it works: The Texas ban effectively prohibits nearly all abortions as soon as embryonic cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant.

  • The law does not have any exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Many Texans are forced to travel to neighboring states — Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico or Arkansas — to access abortion providers.

  • With the exception of New Mexico, these states have strict requirements that patients must follow to receive health care.
  • It can also be very expensive. About "$550 is the average cost for an abortion and then when you start to add in travel, hotel and food costs, those costs skyrocket, potentially to hundreds of dollars or more," said Elizabeth Nash, lead state policy analyst for the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research and policy organization.

Go deeper: What abortion access would look like if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
1 hour ago - Science

Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some people don't get COVID despite being exposed to the virus — a mystery researchers are trying to unravel.

Why it matters: Understanding the small cohort of "never COVID" people could lead to new vaccine targets or other protections as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
3 hours ago - World

Sesame Street gets its first-ever Latino executive producer

Big Bird and his Mexican cousin, Abelardo Montoya. Photo: Janet Kim for Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street's decades-long presence on both sides of the border has come full circle with a Mexican American executive producer at the helm for its new season.

Why it matters: Sal Perez is the first Latino to serve in that role, although people of color have had a huge influence for years. The show is in production for its 53rd season.

Emily PeckSophia Cai
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes landmark #MeToo bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson last July, before a news conference to announce a bill seeking to end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With rare bipartisan support, the Senate passed landmark workplace legislation on Thursday that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration.

Why it matters: The secretive dispute resolution process keeps litigation out of the public eye and is widely considered to favor employers over workers. The bill is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

