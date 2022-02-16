Arizona's Republican-controlled Senate passed a restrictive abortion bill on Tuesday that would make it a crime for doctors to perform an abortion on a woman more than 15 weeks pregnant.

Why it matters: Arizona already has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S., including one that would "automatically outlaw it" if the Supreme Court were to fully overturn Roe v. Wade, which set a precedent for the constitutional right to abortion, AP notes.

The big picture: The bill, which was passed 16-13 along party lines, is the latest legislature to target abortions in the state, per the Arizona Daily Star.

Last year, Texas passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the country, making the procedure illegal after six weeks of pregnancy.

Arizona's SB1164 does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

Details: Doctors who perform abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy could lose their medical licenses or end up in state prison for a year.

What they're saying: "Arizona politicians are banking on the Supreme Court upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban so they can quickly strip Arizonians of their rights and begin enforcement," said Planned Parenthood Arizona CEO Brittany Fonteno said in a statement.

Flashback: Arizona's governor was among 12 Republican governors the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.