Argentina's former leader Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was poised to return to office as vice president after conservative President Mauricio Macri conceded the election to Peronist presidential candidate Alberto Fernández, AP reports.

Why it matters: Per Axios' Dion Rubin, fund managers have been saying for the past year "they foresee an economic collapse and wide-ranging debt defaults" with the center-left Kirchner back at Argentina's helm as vice president.