Argentina's stock market has its worst day in decades
The Argentine peso fell 30% and its stock market sank 37% on Monday, the worst market collapse for the country in more than 2 decades. In dollar terms, Bloomberg reported it was the second-biggest 1-day rout on any of the 94 world stock exchanges it tracks since at least 1950.
Why it matters: Fund managers who have spoken to Axios over the past year say they foresee an economic collapse and wide-ranging debt defaults with President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner back at the country's helm, even as vice president.
Some of the country's largest companies, including oil giant Pampa Energy and banking heavyweights Financiero Galicia and Banco Macro saw their shares fall as much as 47%.
For context, imagine the dollar losing a third of its value and shares of ExxonMobil, Bank of America and Citigroup losing half of theirs in a day.
The selloff was sparked by Sunday's primary election results showing challenger Alberto Fernández and former Fernández de Kirchner beating President Mauricio Macri by a wide margin.
The market could have seen this coming: The economy has been in recession for 3 of the 4 years Macri has been president, record inflation has increased and the government has slashed subsidies for the poor and implemented sky-high interest rates, choking off business.
Macri also signed a $57 billion bailout deal with the IMF, the organization many Argentinians blame for the country's last economic collapse.
Despite polls consistently showing Fernández beating Macri, the market was surprised by the magnitude of the victory and expectations have now solidified that the Peronist candidates will win October's election.