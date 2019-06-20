Argentina's economy is falling apart, further evidenced by its second straight quarter of negative GDP growth, but no one has bothered to tell its Merval stock index, which has risen almost 18% in June and 32% year to date.

The big picture: The country is firmly in a recession, but analysts say the improved prospects of market-friendly President Mauricio Macri, who has overseen the country's "Macrisis," winning re-election are buoying the market this month.