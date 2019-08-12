Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner got that much closer to returning to the country's presidential estate on Sunday, sinking the country's currency by as much as 5%.

Driving the news: Kirchner is running for vice president on a ticket with Alberto Fernández, and the pair received 47% of the vote in Argentina's primary election, far more than expected. That bested current President Mauricio Macri and his running mate, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, who had 33%, and 6 other tandems.