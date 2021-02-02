Sign up for our daily briefing

AOC reveals she's a sexual assault survivor while discussing Capitol riots

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during an Instagram live Monday night that she's "a survivor of sexual assault" and likened Republicans who said the country should "move on" from the U.S. Capitol insurrection to "abusers."

Details: "The reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because the folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers," she said.

  • "I'm a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven't told many people that in my life," the progressive lawmaker continued. "But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.
"And so whether you had a neglectful parent or whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experienced any sort of trauma in your life … These episodes can compound on one another."

Driving the news: Since 10 House Republicans voted last month to impeach former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, 45 GOP senators have backed a drive to dismiss his second impeachment trial — indicating the Senate is unlikely to vote to convict him.

  • Republican senators including Josh Hawley (Mo.), Bill Haggerty and Joni Ernst (Iowa) have said convicting Trump would further "divide" the nation.
  • Ocasio-Cortez said, "These folks who are just trying to tell us to move on are just like pulling the page – they’re using the same tactics — of every other abuser who tells you to move on."

For the record: The Department of Justice said a Texas man who was charged with storming the U.S. Capitol in the deadly siege posted threats to assassinate Ocasio-Cortez, who has been the target of death threats in the past.

  • In her Instagram live, Ocasio-Cortez recalled fearing for her life during the Capitol siege, hearing a man say "Where is she?" as she hid from the mob.

Of note: Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have been targeted by others in the GOP — in particular Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

  • The former president's House allies are trying to oust the third-ranking House Republican from her role as head of the chamber's GOP conference.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Kadia Goba
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pro-Trump Republican targeted over Capitol siege

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Photo: Stephanie Keith via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of New Yorkers is targeting Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in the latest effort aimed at tying pro-Trump Republicans to the Capitol siege.

Why it matters: While Republicans are desperately trying to turn the page on former President Trump’s actions and the deadly events of Jan. 6, Democrats and other Trump opponents plan to keep linking the party to the Capitol insurrection ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 31, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats plan to marshal video, audio for Trump trial

Senate President pro tempore Pat Leahy swears in senators on Tuesday for the impeachment trial. Photo: Senate TV via AP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC that at next week's impeachment trial, the House managers "are going to show the American people — vividly, on film — what happened there in the Capitol, what Trump said. … All of America will see it."

Why it matters: Most Republicans have said they will not vote to convict. But "the effort to present new video evidence and witness testimony appears designed to make Republican senators as uncomfortable as possible as they prepare to vote to acquit Trump," the Washington Post writes.

Axios
Jan 31, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump announces new legal team for second impeachment trial

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump announced on Sunday that lawyers David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr. will lead his defense at his upcoming impeachment trial.

Why it matters: The hiring comes a day after news broke that South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier had left the team, due in part to the fact that Trump wanted them to argue the election was stolen rather than focus on the constitutionality of the trial, CNN reported.

