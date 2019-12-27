As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) continues to be a top campaign surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), there is increasing speculation that she may be positioned as the successor to his progressive political base for the 2024 and 2028 presidential cycles, Politico reports.

Why it matters: AOC has showcased her ability to draw huge crowds of voters in many early-voting and delegate-rich states while campaigning for Sanders — as their dual events have drawn the largest crowds for any presidential candidate in 2019.