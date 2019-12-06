Biden: Media, rivals wrong that AOC represents direction of party

"You guys got it all wrong about what happened," Biden said in an interview airing Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

"It's just bad judgment. You all thought that what happened was the party moved extremely to the left after Hillary. AOC was a new party, She's a bright, wonderful person. But where's the party? Come on, man."

Biden disagreed strongly with rivals who think the Democratic Party is hungry for Medicare for All, a top priority for Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders:

"The party's not there. The party's not there at all."

Be smart: Medicare for All is officially the central battlefield for go-big-or-go-home Democrats like Warren and Sanders vs. go-biggish-but-not-so-big-you-scare-moderates Democrats like Biden.