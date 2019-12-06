Biden: Media, rivals wrong that AOC represents direction of party

Former Vice President Joe Biden told "Axios on HBO" in Iowa that he has shaped the 2020 race, faulting the media and his rivals for thinking Democratic voters are more liberal than the reality.
"You guys got it all wrong about what happened," Biden said in an interview airing Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on HBO.
- "It's just bad judgment. You all thought that what happened was the party moved extremely to the left after Hillary. AOC was a new party, She's a bright, wonderful person. But where's the party? Come on, man."
Biden disagreed strongly with rivals who think the Democratic Party is hungry for Medicare for All, a top priority for Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders:
- "The party's not there. The party's not there at all."
Be smart: Medicare for All is officially the central battlefield for go-big-or-go-home Democrats like Warren and Sanders vs. go-biggish-but-not-so-big-you-scare-moderates Democrats like Biden.
- Biden believes Warren and Sanders misread Democratic voters.