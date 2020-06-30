54 mins ago - Health

Fauci warns of "very disturbing" trends in U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

Straight talk from Anthony Fauci:

  1. America doesn't have the coronavirus under control.
  2. Outbreaks in various parts of America put "the entire country at risk."
  3. He wouldn't "be surprised" if we hit 100K new cases a day, up from 40K.

Why it matters: Suppression of the virus has failed, and the U.S. is missing presidential leadership on social distancing and face masks.

Fauci before the Senate HELP Committee:

  • "I can't make an accurate prediction, but it is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country even though in other parts of the country they're doing well, they are vulnerable."
  • "We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk."
  • Fauci further warned against states skipping steps on reopening.
  • Video.

The big picture: Top leaders are beating the drum in favor of face masks, including...

  • VP Mike Pence
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
  • Former VP Joe Biden

Not on that list: President Trump

  • Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) specifically urged Trump on Sunday to wear a mask in order to "help to get rid of this political debate," Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Between the lines: Hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator, so by the time the fresh outbreaks reach crisis levels, it'll already be too late.

The bottom line: Bars are "really not good, really not good. ... We really have got to stop that," Fauci told Congress today.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Health

Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee Tuesday that he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day, adding, "I'm very concerned and not satisfied with what's going on because we're going in the wrong direction."

The big picture: The country is currently seeing about 40,000 new cases daily, but that number will rise rapidly "if this does not turn around," Fauci said. He added that the outbreaks in various parts of the country put "the entire country at risk" and "clearly we don't have this under control."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Jun 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McConnell: "We must have no stigma about wearing masks"

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a floor speech on Monday that Americans must have "no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people."

Why it matters: Results from months of Axios-Ipsos coronavirus polling revealed a stark partisan divide when it comes to wearing masks. In surveys conducted between May 8 and June 22, 65% of Democrats reported wearing a mask every time they leave home, compared to just 35% of Republicans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
6 hours ago - Health

Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints

Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee on Tuesday that states are "skipping over" coronavirus reopening guidelines — and that many of the new infections from young people could be potentially deadly to others.

The big picture: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona that have hot spots. Fauci forewarned the consequences of reopening too soon during his previous congressional testimony last month.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow