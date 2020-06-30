Straight talk from Anthony Fauci:

America doesn't have the coronavirus under control. Outbreaks in various parts of America put "the entire country at risk." He wouldn't "be surprised" if we hit 100K new cases a day, up from 40K.

Why it matters: Suppression of the virus has failed, and the U.S. is missing presidential leadership on social distancing and face masks.

Fauci before the Senate HELP Committee:

"I can't make an accurate prediction, but it is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country even though in other parts of the country they're doing well, they are vulnerable."

Fauci further warned against states skipping steps on reopening.

Video.

The big picture: Top leaders are beating the drum in favor of face masks, including...

VP Mike Pence

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former VP Joe Biden

Not on that list: President Trump

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) specifically urged Trump on Sunday to wear a mask in order to "help to get rid of this political debate," Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Between the lines: Hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator, so by the time the fresh outbreaks reach crisis levels, it'll already be too late.

The bottom line: Bars are "really not good, really not good. ... We really have got to stop that," Fauci told Congress today.