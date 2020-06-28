33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate health chairman urges Trump to wear mask to end political debate

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, urged President Trump on CNN Sunday to wear a face mask "when it's appropriate" to help end the political debate over wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Studies show that wearing masks can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but efforts to encourage mask wearing have been complicated by political partisanship and distrust in public health advice.

  • Nationally, the percentage of Democrats who reported wearing a mask all the time when leaving home rose from 49% between April 10 and May 4 to 65% between May 8 and June 22, according to months of Axios-Ipsos coronavirus polls.
  • During the same time period, the percentage of Republicans who reported constant mask wearing rose from 29% to just 35%.

What he's saying: "I wish the president would wear a mask when it's appropriate because millions of Americans admire him, and they would follow his lead," the retiring 79-year-old Republican senator said on "Inside Politics."

  • "His experts have told all of us that wearing a mask, social distance and washing your hands is the way we can contain the disease so we can go back to school and back to work."
  • "It also would help to get rid of this political debate, that if you're for President Trump you don't wear a mask and if you're against President Trump you do wear a mask. The stakes are much too high for that."

The big picture: The United States reported a massive surge in coronavirus cases over the weekend, with more than 45,000 new cases reported on June 26 alone, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Health

Pelosi: A national mask mandate is "long overdue"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that a national mandate to wear face masks in public is "definitely long overdue," and she urged President Trump to set an example by wearing one. "Real men wear masks," she added.

Why it matters: Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends but does not require people to wear masks in public — despite massive spikes in new coronavirus cases around the United States.

Politics & Policy

Congressional Republicans push to wear masks amid coronavirus cases spike

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill Tuesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

More congressional Republicans are advocating for face coverings and rigorous testing for the novel coronavirus, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Cases are surging in several Republican-led states — notably in Florida, Arizona and Texas, and scientific evidence shows face coverings can help control the spread of COVID-19.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil reported on Saturday 38,693 new novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths. The number of COVID-19 infections stands at 1,313,667 and the death toll at 57,070 as of Saturday night, per the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

