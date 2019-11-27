"Anonymous" author: Trump will hear from me, in my own name
The anonymous "senior Trump administration official" who penned a 2018 New York Times op-ed against President Trump and wrote a book on working for him told a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session Tuesday they will reveal their identity.
Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election."
— Excerpt from the anonymous writer's Reddit AMA
Details: During the discussion, they defended the right to remain anonymous, saying "anonymity has a long tradition in American politics, as far back as the birth of our Republic."
Although they pledged to reveal their identity, they did not disclose precisely when this would happen.
"I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever. I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me. There is more to come."
The big picture: The anonymous writer's book, "A Warning," was released last week after having more preorders than any other nonfiction book in Hachette Book Group history.