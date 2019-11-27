Details: During the discussion, they defended the right to remain anonymous, saying "anonymity has a long tradition in American politics, as far back as the birth of our Republic."

Although they pledged to reveal their identity, they did not disclose precisely when this would happen.

"I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever. I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office. Donald Trump has not heard the last of me. There is more to come."

The big picture: The anonymous writer's book, "A Warning," was released last week after having more preorders than any other nonfiction book in Hachette Book Group history.

Go deeper: Justice Department warns "Anonymous" about NDAs