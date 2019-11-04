The Justice Department is warning the "senior Trump administration official" who authored an infamous anonymous New York Times op-ed in 2018 that they may be violating nondisclosure agreements by writing a book set to come out this month, CNN first reported.

The big picture: The DOJ wrote in a letter to Hachette Book Group, the publisher of the book, that the author could potentially violate agreements for administration officials with access to classified information that "typically require that any written work potentially containing protected information be submitted for pre-publication review."