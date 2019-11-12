Book by "Anonymous" Trump official breaks Hachette pre-sale record

"A Warning," a book by the anonymous "senior Trump administration official" who authored an infamous New York Times op-ed last year, has had more preorders than any other nonfiction book in Hachette Book Group history, the publisher announced Tuesday.

The big picture: Hachette Book Group has gone to print three times, with 500,000 copies ready to go into circulation in seven languages. The Washington Post reviewed the book ahead of its release and critiqued its lack of specific details, which is intended to protect the author's identity.

