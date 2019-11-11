"Axios on HBO" last night aired a preview of "A Warning," by the senior administration official who penned a New York Times op-ed that infuriated President Trump and sparked an ultimately fruitless leak investigation.

Why it matters: Sources say the book points to multiple instances of misconduct and attempts to violate the law, and some of the allegations could be used a bread crumbs for impeachment investigators to follow — obstruction of Congress, abuse of power, offering pardons.