2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang said he is opposed to prosecuting President Trump after his term in office in a Thursday tweet, calling it "the kind of thing that happens in developing countries."

Why it matters: Yang's argument separates him from the pack at a time when 2020 Democrats are squabbling to define their stance on Trump's legal standing. 10 of his fellow candidates now support impeachment, but others are advocating alternative ways to take on the president in a court of law.