2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris told NPR's Politics Podcast Wednesday that she believes her administration's Justice Department "would have no choice" but to prosecute President Trump after his term in office.

Why it matters: As calls to impeach Trump stall in the House, Harris' statement aligns with Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposal last month to allow the DOJ to indict a sitting president as Democrats target 2020 voters who want to find an alternative method to hold the president legally accountable for his actions as outlined in the Mueller report.