By the numbers: Yang was the candidate who spoke the least during last Wednesday's Democratic debate in Atlanta. Per Hamilton Place Strategies data, he spoke 1,048 words.

In comparison, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democratic frontrunners and the candidate who spoke the most at the debate, stated 2,622 words, the analysis shows.

The big picture: Earlier this month, MSNBC apologized to Yang via Twitter for initially leaving him out of an Iowa poll graphic. Axios has contacted MSNBC for comment on Yang's tweets.

