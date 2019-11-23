Dem debate: Pete Buttigieg gets name-checked the most

Two illuminating data slices from Wednesday's Democratic debate in Atlanta show that Sen. Elizabeth Warren was not the center of attack despite her frontrunner status, but still spoke the most, according to analysis from Hamilton Place Strategies.

The state of play: South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was called out the most by the other candidates for his lack of political experience beyond local government and his struggle to appeal to black voters. Buttigieg is now viewed as a frontrunner in Iowa after his breakout poll in the early voting state.