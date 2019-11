KLOBUCHAR: "I govern both with my head and my heart. And if you think a woman can't beat Donald Trump, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi does it every single day."

Context: The quip came after former Vice President Joe Biden argued that he is the most prepared to beat Trump in a general election. Klobuchar argues her record of winning in red and purple districts proves that she could win America's middle ground.

