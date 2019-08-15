Amy Klobuchar has been the most productive 2020 candidate in Congress

Data: Quorum; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios



While Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the presidential candidate who's known for her robust set of policy plans, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the one who's been the most prolific at her day job, introducing the most bills of any senator or House member running for president, according to data from Quorum.

The big picture: She's also introduced more bills than any senator, whether they're running for president or not. But that hasn't worked to her benefit in a primary that has incentivized maximum resistance and bold ideas that likely wouldn't become law in a divided government. She is polling at just 1%.