What they're saying: The Manchester paper said the four top-tier candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former Southbend Mayor Pete Buttigieg each has "weaknesses, whether of age, inexperience or a far-left agenda that thrills some liberals but is ripe for exploitation in a mainstream general election."

"Sen. Klobuchar has none of those weaknesses and the incumbent needs to be presented a challenger who is not easily dismissed," the New Hampshire Union Leader editorial said.

"Her work in Washington has led to the passage of an impressive number of substantive bills, even as the partisan divide has deepened. In 2018 she won reelection, taking back dozens of conservative-leaning counties that had gone for [President] Trump two years earlier, when Hillary Clinton barely beat him in Minnesota. In fact, Sen. Klobuchar, a former prosecutor, has never lost an election."

The big picture: The paper's support for Klobuchar comes after she was endorsed last Sunday for president by the New York Times, along with Warren, whom the Des Moines Register backed for president earlier Saturday.

