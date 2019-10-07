Amy Klobuchar's campaign says it raised $4.8 million in Q3

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign announced Monday that it raised $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, nearly $1 million more than her fundraising haul in Q2.

Context: Klobuchar's third quarter figures put her well behind Democratic fundraising leaders Bernie Sanders at $25.3 million and Elizabeth Warren at $24.6 million. President Trump and the RNC, meanwhile, say they jointly raised an eye-popping $125 million, setting a new presidential fundraising record.