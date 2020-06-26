18 hours ago - Technology

Amazon to pay $1 billion+ for self-driving tech firm Zoox

Ina Fried, author of Login

A Zoox self-driving test vehicle. Photo: Zoox

Amazon announced a deal to purchase self-driving vehicle technology provider Zoox for upwards of $1 billion.

Why it matters: While Apple, Google and others have invested in self-driving technology, Amazon is the one whose core business could benefit the most, given how much the company spends to deliver goods to consumers.

Zoox CEO Aicha Evans told Axios earlier this year the company was in talks with strategic partners and corporate investors about raising more money. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Zoox and Amazon were in advanced talks.

Between the lines: Zoox has been by far the most ambitious self-driving tech company as it's been working on developing a fully integrated vehicle, not just the core autonomous technology.

  • Zoox planned from the beginning to develop the technology, build a car and operate a robotaxi service. Not even Waymo is trying to bite off that much (although Cruise is).
  • Developing a car costs billions of dollars, so Amazon will have to invest a lot more if it intends for Zoox to stay on that path.
  • It's unclear what exactly Amazon wants to do with Zoox's technology — use parts of its technology to apply to warehouse robots, delivery vehicles and other needs, or keep its whole project going.
  • Zoox has already raised about $1 billion in funding — and once was valued at $3.2 billion

Amazon's possible purchase of Zoox was first reported by The Information.

Joann Muller
8 hours ago - Technology

Amazon jumps into self-driving taxis with purchase of Zoox

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amazon is buying Zoox, a self-driving car startup, its biggest move yet into autonomous technology. Amazon is paying around $1.2 billion, according to a source familiar with the price.

Why it matters: While previous investments in electric truck manufacturer Rivian and self-driving tech company Aurora Innovation seemed focused on facilitating package delivery, Amazon made clear today it will help bring Zoox's ambitious robot-taxi plan to fruition.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 21 mins ago - World

EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1

French President Macron (L), Trump and German Chancellor Merkel. Photo: Christian Hartmann/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to ban American travelers from entering the bloc when it reopens its borders to the outside world starting July 1, labeling the U.S. along with Russia and Brazil for their failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. Millions of American tourists travel to the EU every summer, but that's unlikely to happen until the U.S. gets the virus under control.

Orion Rummler
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Court: Trump administration's use of military funds for border wall unlawful

President Trump at the 200th mile of border wall in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Trump administration's transfer of $2.5 billion from the Pentagon for southern border wall construction was an illegal breach of its executive authority, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Much of the money has already been awarded by the administration, AP reports. The long-term consequences of Friday's ruling are also uncertain, since it "only affects a portion of the funds the White House has budgeted" for border wall construction, per the Post.

