Azar on reopening country: "Everything does not depend on a vaccine"

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that while the government and the private sector are committing their "full power" to developing a coronavirus vaccine, it will not be the sole determinant of Americans' ability to return to normal life.

Why it matters: President Trump claimed at a press conference last week, "Vaccine or no vaccine, we're back." Azar explained that what Trump meant is that "traditional public health tools," like testing, surveillance, and new treatments, will contribute to a "multifactorial approach" that allows the U.S. to safely reopen.

Yes, but: Most health experts agree that, despite what Trump says, the U.S. does not currently have the testing capacity or contact tracing infrastructure necessary to reopen the country without a possible surge in cases.

  • Anthony Fauci warned in testimony last week that the U.S. will "without a doubt" have more coronavirus infections and deaths in the fall and winter if effective testing, contact tracing and social distancing measures are not scaled up to adequate levels
  • Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal government's testing coordinator, says that the U.S. should have the capacity to test more than 25 million people per month by August or September. He claimed that as of now, states have enough testing to begin a gradual "phase one" reopening.

The big picture: In terms of developing a vaccine, Trump's claims that the U.S. will have one by the end of the year is more ambitious than most experts' projections.

  • Rick Bright, the former director of a key vaccine agency, testified last week that even a 12-18 month timeline is "aggressive," and that the U.S. does not have a plan to distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus in a "fair and equitable manner" when one becomes available.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil has overtaken Spain to become the fourth-most affected country for the novel coronavirus. Brazil now has more than 233,000 cases and Spain over 230,000.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.6 million people and killed over 312,000 as of Sunday. Almost 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.7 million tests).

Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Most states are showing advances on two of the key criteria for being able to safely reopen parts of their economies: They’re testing more people and finding fewer infections.

Why it matters: The U.S. has to get the existing outbreak under control before we can even think about easing up on social distancing and managing the ensuing risk of new outbreaks. At this moment, most of the country seems to be moving in the right direction.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The vast majority of states have now lifted stay-at-home orders introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and announced plans to at least partially reopen their economies.

Why it matters: Per Andrew Witherspoon and Sam Baker, most states are showing advances on two of the key criteria for being able to safely reopen parts of their economies: They’re testing more people and finding fewer infections.

