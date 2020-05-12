39 mins ago - Health

Fauci: "Of course" there will be more deaths if U.S. does not have adequate testing by fall

The U.S. will "without a doubt" have more coronavirus infections and deaths in the fall and winter if effective testing, contact tracing and social distancing measures are not scaled up to adequate levels, Anthony Fauci told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at a hearing Tuesday.

The big picture: Fauci said he expects testing will be adequate by the end of the summer or early fall, but that if it isn't, "we run the risk of having a resurgence. President Trump claimed on Monday that the U.S. has "met the moment and prevailed" with regard to testing, contradicting several of his own health officials.

  • Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal government's testing coordinator, testified that the U.S. should have the capacity to test more than 25 million people per month by August or September.

The exchange:

WARREN: "If we don't do better on testing, on contact tracing and on social distancing, will deaths from coronavirus necessarily increase?"
FAUCI: "Of course. If you do not do an adequate response, we will have the deleterious consequence of more infections and more deaths. That's the reason why you quoted me, senator, quite correctly, everything you said. And I will stand by that. If we do not respond in an adequate way when the fall comes, given that it is without a doubt that there will be infections in the community, that we run the risk of having a resurgence. I would hope by that point in time in the fall we have more than enough to respond adequately. But if we don't, there will be problems. 

The big picture: Fauci testified that the U.S. does not have the coronavirus "completely under control," and that while cases may be declining in places like New York City, they are spiking in other parts of the country. The virus is "highly transmissible" and will not "just disappear," he added.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins

South Korea reported 27 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 101, with more than 10,900 infections confirmed nationwide on Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 286,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.8 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).

Trump contradicts health officials on who can get a coronavirus test

President Trump claimed at a press briefing Monday that any American who "wants" a coronavirus test can get one — contradicting his testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir, who just moments earlier said that tests are mostly reserved for people who "need" one because they present symptoms or are participating in contact tracing.

Why it matters: Trump used the briefing largely to celebrate the country's success in ramping up testing capacity, at one point boasting that "we have met the moment and we have prevailed" in regards to testing. But questions still remain about how Americans will be able to safely return to work if asymptomatic people don't have access to testing.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins

NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner are testifying remotely at a Senate hearing on Tuesday about when the U.S. can safely reopen the economy.

Details: Fauci told the New York Times that he will warn the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that reopening prematurely could cause "needless suffering and death."

