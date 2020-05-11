30 mins ago - Health

Trump contradicts health officials on who can get a coronavirus test

President Trump claimed at a press briefing Monday that any American who "wants" a coronavirus test can get one — contradicting his testing coordinator Brett Giroir, who just moments earlier said that tests are mostly reserved for people who "need" one because they present symptoms or are participating in contact tracing.

Why it matters: Trump used the briefing largely to celebrate the country's success in ramping up testing capacity, at one point boasting that "we have met the moment and we have prevailed" in regards to testing. But questions still remain about how Americans will be able to safely return to work if asymptomatic people don't have access to testing.

Between the lines: The White House, meanwhile, has proven to be a microcosm of what a country with high-quality testing, surveillance and isolation capability can look like.

  • Giroir explained that people who are in close contact with the president are tested regularly using the 15-minute Abbotts lab device, even if they're asymptomatic.
  • This is how the White House was able to diagnose Pence press secretary Katie Miller and isolate officials like Anthony Fauci who came into contact with her.

What they're saying: "Right now in America, anybody who needs a test get a test in America, with the numbers we have," Giroir said. "If you're symptomatic with a respiratory illness, that is an indication for a test and you can get a test. If you need to be contact traced, you can get a test."

  • "And we hope — not hope — we are starting to have asymptomatic surveillance, which is very important. Again, that's over 3 million tests per week. That is sufficient for everyone who needs a test — symptomatic, contact tracing and, to our best projections, the asymptomatic surveillance we need."
  • "I think we have been clear all along that we believe and the data indicate we have enough testing to do the phase one gradual reopening that has been supported in the president's plan and the task force's plan. It has to be a phased reopening."

Earlier in the briefing, when asked when Americans can get tested every day like White House senior staff can, Trump responded: "Very soon."

  • He later said: "If people want to get tested, they get tested. We have the greatest capacity in the world, not even close. If people want to get tested they get tested, but for the most part they shouldn't want to get tested.
  • There is no reason. They feel good. They don't have sniffles. They don't have sore throats. They don't have any problem."

The bottom line: Trump and Giroir's statements blurred the line between two different concepts, as The Daily Beast's Sam Stein points out. People who "need" a test because they have symptoms or were in contact with an infected person can get one, but the number of tests "needed" to safely reopen the country is not yet sufficient.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test

Microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The FDA granted Monday an emergency use authorization for a new coronavirus antibody test by Abbott Laboratories.

Why it matters: Companies are pushing to create antibody tests, which indicate whether a person had the coronavirus in the past, including those who were asymptomatic.

Iowa governor to follow "modified quarantine" after White House visit

Reynolds with President Trump on May 6. Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that she plans to follow a "modified quarantine plan" after her visit to the White House last week, reports the Des Moines Register.

The big picture: Reynolds joined a coronavirus task force meeting last Wednesday with Vice President Pence and his staff, including press secretary Katie Miller, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. Reynolds said she tested negative for the coronavirus this week and feels healthy, but will continue daily testing.

