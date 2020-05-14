1 hour ago - Health

Ousted official: Government lacks plan to equitably distribute a vaccine

The United States does not have a plan to distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus "in a fair and equitable manner" when one becomes available, Rick Bright, a former health official ousted from his position last month, told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

Why it matters: Bright, who led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, cautioned that because one company cannot produce enough vaccine for the country, supply will be limited.

What he's saying: "We need to have a plan in place now to make sure that we can not only fill that vaccine, make it, distribute it, but administer it in a fair and equitable plan," he said.

  • Bright criticized the federal government's chaotic rollout of the coronavirus therapy drug remdesivir, which has been shown to help patients recover from the coronavirus more quickly than patients who receive no treatment.
  • "We have limited doses, and we haven't scaled-up production. And we don't have a plan on how to fairly and equitably distribute [remdesivir]."

The big picture: Bright said a vaccine may become available by "this fall, winter, or maybe even next spring." But he cautioned that the 12 to 18 month timeline that has been touted by some in the Trump administration is an "aggressive schedule."

World coronavirus updates

The coronavirus pandemic caused almost 600,000 Australians to lose their jobs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, noting the record 6.2% jobless rate was "shocking" but "not unanticipated." Australia projects the rate will rise to 10% in Q2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 297,000 worldwide as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

The brave new world of digital coronavirus screening

Employers emerging from lockdown are looking to new COVID-19 screening tools to help workers get back on the job.

Why it matters: Neither employees nor customers are likely to return to businesses if they fear infection, so there needs to be some way to separate the sick from the well. But many new screening services are untested, and could open the door to intrusive health surveillance.

U.S. coronavirus updates

President Trump is pushing for schools to reopen, despite Anthony Fauci's warning that the proposal is "not an acceptable answer."

What's happening: America's K-12 is debating "Saturday school" and "summer school" options for students, while imposing a huge burden on teachers who will be on the front lines of getting kids back up to speed in the fall.

