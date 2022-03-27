Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The election to replace the late Rep. Don Young will put a new person in Alaska's lone House seat for the first time in nearly half a century. It'll also test a pioneering new voting system — and the re-election prospects of Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Why it matters: Murkowski is the only Senate Republican up for re-election this cycle who voted to convict former President Trump. She also animated the 50-50 Senate by voting for many of President Biden's nominees and working with Democrats on infrastructure and election reform.

How it works: Candidates from any party will run in a nonpartisan primary, and the top four vote-getters will advance to the general election.

This new system was narrowly approved by Alaska voters in 2020.

The general election will be ranked-choice: the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes will be eliminated and their votes reallocated to their voters’ second choices. The process will repeat — with trailing candidates' votes reallocated to the other candidates — until one wins an outright majority.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy set the special primary for June 11 and the general election for Aug. 16 — the same date as Alaska's regular primary election.

In one more change, the special election primary will be entirely conducted by mail. The state faces a challenge in recruiting poll workers on such short notice, especially in a state with so many isolated communities, officials said this month.

The candidate who wins Young's seat, if they want to seek a full congressional term, will have to immediately turn around and run again in the regular election in November.

The special election is viewed as a bellwether for Murkowski because the ranked-choice system is specifically designed to elect consensus candidates rather than party extremists.

Jeff Landfield, the editor-in-chief of the Alaska Landmine, said it would bode well for Murkowski "if a moderate upsets a much more conservative person," although he cautioned the makeup of the new voting system creates many unknowns.

A spokesperson for Murkowski's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Murkowski, one of the most moderate members of the Republican caucus, is facing a more conservative, Trump-endorsed challenge from Republican Kelly Tshibaka.

She's the former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration.

"In a lot of ways, this will be the best poll we have going into the fall elections," said Jason Grenn, executive director of Alaskans for Better Elections, a group behind the state's new election system.

Grenn, a former independent state legislator, said the ranked-choice system encourages politicians to “work across the aisle, to find solutions, to compromise.”

The backstory: Young, the longest-serving member of the House, died March 18.

He was first elected to Congress in 1973 and was known for his brash style.

Because of his lengthy tenure and Alaska's limited seats in Congress, a backlog has developed that could create a large field in the special election to replace him.

Former Gov. Sarah Palin is among those teasing a run.

State of play: Two major candidates are already in the race to succeed Young: Republican Nick Begich III — the scion of a prominent Democratic political family that includes Young's predecessor — and Democrat Chris Constant.